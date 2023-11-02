The Beatles release final song, ‘Now and Then’

After months of anticipation, The Beatles have finally released their last song, ‘Now and Then’.

Paul McCartney first announced the track in June, revealing: “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on, and we’ve just finished it up; it’ll be released this year.”

‘Now and Then’ was initially a demo which Lennon had made shortly before his death. His widow, Yoko Ono, later gave the recording to the surviving members of The Beatles, who first attempted to record the track in 1995 as a trio when they made ‘Free As A Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ for the Anthology project.

Due to technology issues, the surviving Beatles were unable to get ‘Now and Then’ up to an acceptable standard. However, thanks to advancements, McCartney and Ringo Starr have now been able to bring all four members back together for one final effort.

Discussing the work, drummer Starr says of the new Beatles track: “It was the closest we’ll ever come to having him back in the room, so it was very emotional for all of us. It was like John was there, you know. It’s far out.”

Meanwhile, McCartney added: “There it was, John’s voice, crystal clear. It’s quite emotional. And we all play on it; it’s a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music and about to release a new song the public haven’t heard, I think it’s quite an exciting thing.”

George Harrison’s widow, Olivia Harrison, has also given her full backing to the new recording of ‘Now and Then’. She said: “If he were here today, Dhani [Harrison, son] and I know he would have whole-heartedly joined Paul and Ringo in completing the recording of ‘Now And Then’.”

The official video for ‘Now and Then’ is set to arrive on November 3rd courtesy of Get Back director Peter Jackson, who recently revealed he was initially reluctant to accept the project. Jackson explained: “I knew The Beatles don’t take no for an answer if their minds are set on something – but they didn’t even wait for me to say no. I found myself swept along as they quickly addressed my concerns. Paul and Ringo shot footage of themselves performing and sent that to me.”

He added: “Apple unearthed over 14 hours of long-forgotten film, shot during the 1995 recording sessions, including several hours of Paul, George and Ringo working on Now And Then, and gave all that to me.”

Additionally, to heighten excitement ahead of releasing ‘Now and Then’, The Beatles shared a short film exploring the history and making of the track. The 12-minute documentary, directed by Oliver Murray, features contributions from McCarney, Starr, Sean Ono Lennon and Jackson.

Listen to ‘Now and Then’ below.