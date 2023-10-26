The Beatles tease the release of final song with projections in Liverpool









The Beatles appear to be teasing the release of their last single by projecting artwork across famous landmarks in Liverpool associated with the band.

In June, Paul McCartney confirmed plans for The Beatles to release one final song in 2023. During an interview with the BBC, McCartney revealed: “When we came to make what will be the last Beatles record it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we’ve just finished it up, it’ll be released this year.”

As John Lennon and George Harrison have both passed away, McCartney claimed The Beatles used artificial intelligence to bring the track to life. However, he later clarified the usage of technology, which was only used by the band to clean up recordings and confirmed Lennon’s authentic voice will be heard on the upcoming release.

Sean Ono Lennon also addressed the “misunderstanding” on Twitter, noting: “All we did was clean the noise from the vocal track.”

Despite McCartney’s previous comments, which alluded to the song being released by the end of 2023, there is still yet to be an official release date. Although Ringo Starr did recently remark: “It should’ve been out already.”

Starr also said: “The rumours were that we just made it up. Like we would do that anyway. This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo.”

Now, it seems The Beatles are finally set to release the song. On October 25th, they shared an image of a cassette across their social media channels, which reads, “Type I Normal Position”. There are also a series of words which are deliberately blurred in the picture.

Additionally, The Beatles projected the cassette across sites in Liverpool overnight, which played a part in their story. These locations include Strawberry Field, Penny Lane, Lennon’s childhood home, The Cavern Club and the Sgt. Pepper Bistro in the city centre.

See the images from The Cavern Club below.

(Credits: Universal Music)

(Credits: Universal Music)