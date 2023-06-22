Paul McCartney clarifies AI usage in “final” Beatles project









Paul McCartney has shared a statement clarifying the use of AI on recordings that McCartney has called the “final” Beatles project.

“Been great to see such an exciting response to our forthcoming Beatles project,” McCartney shared on Twitter. “No one is more excited than us to be sharing something with you later in the year.”

“We’ve seen some confusion and speculation about it,” he writes. “Seems to be a lot of guess work out there.”

“Can’t say too much at this stage but to be clear, nothing has been artificially or synthetically created,” McCartney assured fans. “It’s all real and we all play on it.”

“We cleaned up some existing recordings – a process which has gone on for years,” McCartney concluded. “We hope you love it as much as we do. More news in due course.”

This isn’t the first time that artificial intelligence technology has assisted in restoring The Beatles’ past work. For The Beatles: Get Back, director Peter Jackson utilised restoration techniques that cleaned up footage originally shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg.

Sean Ono Lennon had previously claimed that Jackson’s work was an early step in completing the new project. “We were able to use that kind of thing when Peter Jackson did the film Get Back, it was us making the Let It Be album,” Lennon claimed. “He was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano.”

