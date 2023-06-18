Sean Ono Lennon clarifies the use of AI on new song by The Beatles









Following Paul McCartney’s revelation about The Beatles‘ upcoming final song being enhanced by artificial intelligence, Sean Ono Lennon has explained how they used the technology.

During an appearance on The Today Show on BBC Radio 4, McCartney was asked about AI and explained how they’ve been able to use this technology finish a composition by The Beatles. “We were able to use that kind of thing when Peter Jackson did the film Get Back, it was us making the Let It Be album. He was able to extricate John’s voice from a ropey little bit of cassette and a piano,” he said.

“He could separate them with AI. They tell the machine, ‘That’s a voice, this is the guitar, lose the guitar.’ And he did that, so it has great uses. So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record it was a demo that John had that we worked on and we’ve just finished it up, it’ll be released this year,” McCartney revealed.

“We were able to get John’s voice and make it pure through AI and then we could mix the record, as you would normally do,” McCartney added.

However, Sean has now played down the use of AI on the track and told a Twitter user: “All we did was clean the noise from the vocal track. People are completely misunderstanding what occurred. There have always been ways of ‘de-noising’ tracks but AI just does it better because it learns what the vocal is and is able to very precisely remove everything that is not the vocal.”

Additionally, Sean commented further on the secretive project and said: “I shouldn’t speak too much on this yet but I’ll just say the track turned out beautifully and I think everyone will be very happy.”

Although McCartney didn’t reveal the name of the track in question, it’s mooted to be ‘Now And Then’, which was demoed by Lennon in 1978 and has previously been under consideration to be released by The Beatles. However, this is yet to be confirmed.

