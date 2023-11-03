The Beatles release official video for ‘Now and Then’

The Beatles have released the video for their latest and final song, ‘Now and Then’. The band shared the official audio on November 2nd.

The group launched the new Peter Jackson-directed video with the following description: “Now and Then’s eventful journey to fruition took place over five decades and is the product of conversations and collaborations between the four Beatles that go on to this day.”

The preface continues: “The long mythologised John Lennon demo was first worked on in February 1995 by Paul, George and Ringo as part of The Beatles Anthology project but it remained unfinished, partly because of the impossible technological challenges involved in working with the vocal John had recorded on tape in the 1970s. For years it looked like the song could never be completed. But in 2022 there was a stroke of serendipity.”

Thanks to Peter Jackson’s new MAL software, which was developed by his team while working on the Get Back documentary, Lennon’s vocals could suddenly be isolated, allowing for the track to finally be finished. Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr used archival recordings of George Harrison and Lennon’s original demo alongside a score orchestrated by Giles Martin to complete the song.

Ahead of the release of the video, Jackson stated he was initially “very reluctant” to take on the project, and at first, he wanted to enjoy this special moment as a fan. However, once he began to dip his toe into the archives, it became impossible for him to reject another opportunity to join forces with The Beatles and contribute to the final chapter in their story.

He said of the visuals: “Having got to the end, I’m very happy I’m not waiting for the release of somebody else’s Now And Then music video. I have genuine pride in what we made, and I’ll cherish that for years to come. A huge thanks to Apple Corps and the Fabs for giving me all the support I needed – and not allowing me to wriggle away.”

The reaction to the track has been overwhelmingly emotive, with Blondie’s Clem Burke exclusively telling Far Out: “Being here in London on the day of its release, I’m finding it a very poignant and profound listening experience with the string arrangement adding to its emotional impact. I also think it sounds a bit like Oasis. Ha!”

As the video itself states: “This remarkable story of musical archaeology reflects The Beatles’ endless creative curiosity and shared fascination with technology. It marks the completion of the last recording that John, Paul, George and Ringo will get to make together and celebrates the legacy of the foremost and most influential band in popular music history.”

Watch the new official video for the last Beatles song below.