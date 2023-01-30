Giancarlo Esposito to join the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Megalopolis’









Yet another star name has joined the cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s forthcoming new movie, Megalopolis. Now, Giancarlo Esposito, famed for his roles in Breaking Bad and its spin-off Better Call Saul, will join the likes of Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Dustin Hoffman, and Jon Voight in Coppola’s next film.

Amazingly, those big names of not the only famous actors involved in the film. Laurence Fishburne, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chloe Fineman, Bailey Ives, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, DB Sweeney, Talia Shire, James Remar, and Grace Vanderwaal are all also involved in the production.

Megalopolis focuses on an architect who aims to rebuild New York City after a terrible disaster destroys it. A short synopsis of the film reads, “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

Coppola has not directed a film since 2011, and he is self-funding his new feature, said to be something of a longstanding passion project, with a budget just shy of $100million. Discussing his own funding of the film, Coppola recently said: “There’s a certain way everyone thinks a film should be, and it rubs against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very unaccepting, but sometimes the other idea represents what’s coming in the future. That is worthy of being considered.”

He also recently expressed his long-term desire to get the project off the ground: “I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilising all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theatre, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve titled Megalopolis”. Reportedly, the film entered production in November last year, so hopefully, it won’t be too long before we get some more news about it.