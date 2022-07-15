Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' to begin production in November









After long last, it finally seems like some progress is being made on Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project Megalopolis, with shooting set to begin in Fayetteville, Georgia, at Trilith Studios in November.

Due to run from November until March 2023, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new project is being billed as one of the most ambitious projects of Coppola’s career, which is saying something considering that he made both the gangster classic The Godfather and the Vietnam War epic Apocalypse Now.

Though the official cast list is yet to be fully confirmed, actors included in the project will include Adam Driver, Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight, and Laurence Fishburne. Several other actors have also been rumoured to be taking part, such as Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett, Jessica Lange, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Zendaya, with the late James Caan also thought to be attached to the project at one point.

Announcing in April 2019 that he would be officially taking on the project, Coppola has since put $120 million into the making of the forthcoming film in his mission to make one of the most ambitious films ever made.

Speaking to Deadline, Coppola discussed his excitement for the project, explaining, “I plan this year to begin my longstanding ambition to make a major work utilising all I have learned during my long career, beginning at age 16 doing theatre, and that will be an epic on a grand scale, which I’ve titled Megalopolis”.

A film about social utopia and the possibility of crafting a better world, Coppola’s brand new film sounds like a noble project with ambitious heights of success. Whilst we eagerly await the movie’s arrival, take a look at the trailer for his other epic, The Godfather, below, a film celebrating its 50 year anniversary in 2022.