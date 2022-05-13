Adam Driver set to star in the new Francis Ford Coppola film 'Megalopolis'









There have been a lot of rumours about the new film being directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Titled Megalopolis, many film fans have claimed that Coppola’s upcoming project will be one of the biggest epics in the history of cinema since this particular production has been Coppola’s dream for a long time now.

Coppola has never been afraid to take risks when it comes to filmmaking and the same can be said for Megalopolis as well. The filmmaker is funding the massive production on his own and the budget has been estimated to be somewhere around $100 – $120 million which has forced Coppola to allocate a lot of his own money.

“It has become like a religious war, in that it’s not about anything logical,” Coppola explained. “I think the big news here is that I am still the same as I was 20 years ago or 40 years ago. I’m still willing to do the dream picture, even if I have to put up my own money, and I am capable of putting up $100 million if I have to here. I don’t want to, but I will do it if I have to.”

The filmmaker added: “In other words, I’m willing to put my money where my mouth is. What’s interesting about that is, there was a documentary about my dream studio, when I owned Zoetrope Studios and I was unafraid to risk everything I had in order to make my dream come true. Well, I really haven’t changed my personality, at all.”

According to the latest reports, details about the cast for Megalopolis has been confirmed already. Adam Driver is set to star in the new Francis Ford Coppola film alongside the likes of Laurence Fishburne, Jon Voight, Nathalie Emmanuel and Forest Whitaker among others. Currently one of the most anticipated projects, Megalopolis is shaping up to be a worthy farewell from a revered auteur.

