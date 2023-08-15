Ghost condemn venue forcing fans to remove face paint









Swedish rock band Ghost have condemned the decision made by a recent concert venue that did not allow fans to wear face paint upon entering the show.

The band, who are known for the elaborate face paint of their lead singer Tobias Forge in character as Papa Emeritus IV, often have fans that replicate similar designs. However, when the group recently performed at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, the venue took extensive measures to prevent fans from having similar makeup.

“Face paint or masks covering the face are not allowed while entering the venue or purchasing items at concessions. Any face coverings must be removable upon request,” the theatre shared on its social media pages two days before the planned August 11th concert.

“We do not allow face paint while entering the venue or if you are making purchases at concessions,” they also asserted in the comments. “Masks are fine as they can be removed for entrance / concessions.”

When asked for clarification, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre added in another comment: “Anything that distorts your face to the point that you do not resemble your photo id is not allowed.”

Upon learning of the policy, Ghost responded with disapproval. “We wish to inform you that we will ALWAYS encourage creative expression, we will NEVER stifle it,” the band wrote on their social media following the concert.

The venue later claimed that the policy was a “miscommunication”. “Thanks to everyone who joined us for an amazing Ghost show last night,” they wrote. “On behalf of our crew, we’d like to apologize for a miscommunication about removing face paint. This was not directed by Ghost. If you experienced issues at last night’s show, please reach out to us … so we can improve for future shows.”