Ghost and Patrick Wilson release new song for the ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ soundtrack









Following their haunting contribution to the Halloween Kills soundtrack with ‘Hunter’s Moon’, Ghost return once more, enchanting fans with their bewitching musical presence in yet another display of hauntingly beautiful movie magic for Insidious: The Red Door. This time, the band has joined forces with renowned Ghost fanatic and movie scream king Patrick Wilson to deliver a powerfully emotive rendition of Shakespeare Sisters’ ‘Stay’.

The film, which is released in all UK cinemas today, marks a significant milestone in the horror franchise as it technically marks the sixth instalment and the very first official spin-off. Diverging from the established main storyline, this eagerly anticipated film embarks on a gripping journey as a husband and wife courageously venture into the depths of the occult, in search of a malevolent spell that will enable them to rewrite history and rescue the life of their beloved daughter.

Patrick Wilson’s profound admiration for Ghost is no secret, having been a dedicated attendee of numerous live shows. Given this shared passion, it comes as no surprise that their collaboration has yielded something truly exquisite — a captivating standalone track and a mesmerising movie score that beautifully intertwines their respective artistic talents.

Ghost, a metal band formed in Sweden by the country’s native Tobias Forge, mystically blends theatricality with rock and mental sensibilities. Their music is for the ultimate music lover: their appeal lies in their ability to poke at unrestricted musical tastes, drawing from anything from ABBA to Iron Maiden.

Speaking to Kerrang, Wilson recalled working with Forge on ‘Stay’: “It was Joe Bishara, our Insidious composer and resident Lipstick Demon who first got me into Ghost about 10 years ago. Joe knew I liked metal… but he also knew I liked melody. What can I say? I’m a child of the ’80s… when soaring voices and blazing guitars were played at every dance, every fast food parking lot, and every day in my house. Ghost had the right blend of metal, melody, and an unforgettable image. This coming from a guy who collected KISS cards in the ’70s… so I know good rock branding and imagery when I see it!

“Ghost, for me, is one of the most unique rock bands out there. Tobias’ sense of melody is only matched by his storytelling. The blistering imagery of him and the band is unlike any other. The balance of dark lyrics with soaring – and dare I say… angelic – melodies, make listening to them a different experience than any other band out there. At least that’s what it does for me.”

He continued: “So clearly, when I wanted a band that embodied the spirit of Insidious lore, I knew where to look first. ‘Stay’ is such a hauntingly beautiful tune to end my film with, because the dark lyrics juxtaposed against the sweeping melody – written by Dave Stewart – are a great bookend to my film. Singing on it, alongside Tobias, was an absolute thrill. I wanted the tune to feel like it was Josh Lambert (my character) singing… and then being tempted by the devil (the lipstick demon)… in this case, sung by the brilliant Tobias Forge. Tobias’ tone is a sharp contrast to mine, and his new arrangement of the song is faithful yet fresh. It was an honour to be featured on the tune, and I can’t thank Tobias and the Ghost crew, especially Tim Bickford and Kristen Mulderig, for making this happen.”

Wilson concluded: “Ghost is the perfect blend of theatricality met with musical mastery. Tobias is at the top of his game and I’m thrilled to have him on the soundtrack, and honoured to sing alongside him.”

Listen to the song below.