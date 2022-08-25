Gerard Way plays My Chemical Romance show in a cheerleader’s outfit









Gerard Way has performed the latest My Chemical Romance concert wearing a cheerleader’s outfit. When the emo heroes graced the stage in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday night (August 23rd), Way adorned himself with a white and green one-piece cheerleader uniform with a ‘W’ emblazoned on the front, presumably standing for ‘Way’.

My Chemical Romance began the North American leg of their reunion tour last week. They played two rarities for the first time in over 16 years, including ‘Bury Me In Black’ for the first time in 19 years and ‘This Is The Best Day Ever’ for the first time since back in 2005.

The reunion tour had begun in the UK and Ireland before heading to Europe. Following the dates in North America, the band will head to New Zealand in Australia in 2023. The My Chemical Romance reunion tour set and been comprised of a few big hitters, fan favourites and deep cuts, and a few new tracks for good measure.

My Chemical Romance US tour dates:

August 2022

20 – Oklahoma City, OK, Paycom Center

21 – San Antonio, TX, AT&T Center

23 – Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

24 – Cincinatti, OH, Heritage Bank Center

26 – Raleigh, NC, PNC Arena

27 – Belmont Park, NY, UBS Arena



September 2022

1 – Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

2 – Montreal, QC, Centre Bell

4 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

8 – Boston, MA, TD Garden

10 – Brooklyn, NY, Barclays Center



October 2022

2 – Portland, OR, MODA Center

17 – Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Gerard Way performing My Chemical Romance’s new song in a dress at #MCRNASHVILLE pic.twitter.com/4D9kNesP1o — MCR Updates (@gwayupdates) August 24, 2022