Gene Simmons urges Kanye West to "take the medication" after antisemitic comments









When Gene Simmons offers you some free advice, it’s up to you whether you take it to heart or not. Simmons has made plenty of unwarranted comments over the years, and now, he’s jumped into what is perhaps the most contentious public meltdown currently in music: Kanye West and his series of antisemitic remarks.

The founding Kiss bassist and notorious lone wolf isn’t just one of the most infamous rock stars in history, but also one of the most prominent Jewish Americans in pop culture. Simmons, who was born Chaim Witz in Isreal, still has prominent ties back to the country of his birth and frequently speaks in support of Isreal.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Simmons offered up his words of “wisdom” for West. “I’m not a doctor. I’m not a physician. I don’t know much about Ye or Kanye,” Simmons said. “If there’s medication, I respectfully urge for the gentleman to take the medication. If he’s surrounded by the wrong people, get some nicer people.”

Simmons took a relatively compassionate stance towards Ye’s comments. “Let’s be clear about this: African-Americans have been tortured physically, mentally, culturally for decades, centuries, but you’re talking to a people who’ve heard this story and have been tortured mentally, physically for thousands of years.”

“Jews have done well, let’s be clear, because they worked for it,” Simmons added. “But don’t kid yourself — racism, antisemitism exists right next to each other, and we’re all victims in some way or the other by the ruling establishment.” The response comes as fellow Kiss founder Paul Stanley responded to West’s remarks last week.

West had previously tweeted out, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” and claimed: “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also.” West had also made anti-Semitic remarks against “Jewish zionists” while appearing on the Drink Champs podcast.

During the same episode where Simmons made responded to West, Ye offered up a half-baked apology for his outbursts. “You know, I will say, I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’,” West said. “I feel like I caused hurt and confusion, and I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say ‘hurt people hurt people’ – and I was hurt.”

You can see more of West’s interview with Morgan down below.