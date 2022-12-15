Gena Rose Bruce unveils new single ‘Misery And Misfortune’









Gena Rose Bruce - ‘Misery And Misfortune’ 3

Gena Rose Bruce has unveiled the third single from her upcoming LP, Deep Is The Way, with the new song, ‘Misery And Misfortune’. The track follows Foolishly In Love’ and ‘Deep Is The Way’, the two songs co-produced by Bill Callahan, which have already been released from the 11-track LP. Fans of the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter can expect to hear the album in full on January 27th via Dot Dash / Remote Control Records.

The single is a celebration of emotion, with Bruce saying: “This song is about feeling grateful and appreciative for when you can actually feel your feelings. Even if some of those feelings may not be positive, at least they turn on all your senses and remind you that you are still alive.” The earnest exploration of her inner world often results in slightly clunky lyricism, which sees her discuss “owning her situation” – which, you guessed it, tends to be full of misery and misfortune, but fret not – there’s a happy ending.

The backing track does a far more subtle job of exploring Bruce’s feelings than her lyrics, starting with the predictable twang of a spaced-out indie guitar, but rising into an uncharacteristically syncopated, almost electric beat as soon as she mentions finally feeling free. The beginning’s slow burn masterfully heightens the change in pace, allowing the listener to experience the relief Bruce is trying to create alongside her.

Bruce sings with an undeniably ’80s lilt in her voice, and the track sounds just as much like it could be found on an old cassette tape as it feels like a fitting addition to a 2022 sad-girl Spotify playlist. For fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Snail Mail, Gena Rose Bruce makes the perfect addition to the slew of indie-pop darlings who embrace being lyrically depressing and upbeat in equal measure.

Stream the song below.