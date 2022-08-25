Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail and more to star in a new horror film by Jane Schoenbrun









It has been confirmed that Phoebe Bridgers, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan and Fred Durst of Lip Bizkit will all appear in a new horror film by We’re All Going to the World’s Fair director Jane Schoenbrun. According to Hollywood Reporter, production on the new feature wrapped up a week ago and is now in post.

The upcoming movie is titled I Saw the TV Glow and focuses on two teenage loners – played by Justice Smith and Bridgette Lundy-Paine – who form a strong bond over their shared love of a certain scary TV show. But when the show is mysteriously cancelled, the line between TV and reality becomes increasingly blurred.

As a member of Haley Dahl’s Sloppy Jane, Phoebe Bridgers will also make an appearance, starring alongside the band King Woman. The cast also includes Amber Benson, Ian Foreman, Conner O’Malley, Michael Maronna, Emma Portner, and Danny Tamberelli.

Another member of the US indie contingent, Lindsey Jordan, declared her excitement in a recent Instagram post: “Just honoured beyond belief to announce that I’m acting in the fucking genius Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie I Saw the TV Glow,” The Snail Mail singer wrote.

I Saw The TV Glow is being produced by Emma Stone and her Fruit Tree partners Ali Herting and Dave McCary, who will work alongside Sarah Winshall and Sam Intili. The production is being financed by A24 and is set for a worldwide release.

Schoenbrun’s last project, We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, which was also a Fruit Trees Production, loomed large at last year’s Sundance Film Festival, with particular attention being paid to its brilliant soundtrack, composed by Alex G.