Geezer Butler would take part in a “one-off” Black Sabbath reunion

Sabbath’s final headline show was in their hometown, Birmingham, in 2017. They later released the show as a live album titled The End: Live in Birmingham. However, Butler’s latest comments suggest their story might not be over just yet.

“If it was worth doing and we were all into it, yeah I’d do a one-off,” Butler commented during his recent appearance on the Rock Experience podcast. The bassist also conceded a tour would be too much, adding, “I couldn’t do a tour though anymore.”

He continued: “Tony and Ozzy did ‘Paranoid’ to finish the Commonwealth Games, and I was supposed to be part of that. But, unfortunately, I’d broken my rib. And as I was recovering I got Covid. And I called Tony up, and I said, ‘Tony, I’m really sorry, man. I just can’t do it. They’re not going to let me on the plane anyway with Covid.’ So … Tony and Ozzy went ahead with it without me.”

A one-off reunion from Black Sabbath is unlikely to take place anytime soon due to Ozzy Osbourne’s health problems. The heavy metal icon recently pulled out of a scheduled appearance at the Power Trip festival in October.

In a statement, Osbourne explained his absence: As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

He continued: “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

