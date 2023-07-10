Ozzy Osbourne pulls out of Power Trip festival due to health reasons









Former Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has pulled out of an appearance at Power Trip festival later this year, citing health reasons.

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 6th until the 8th at Indio’s Empire Polo Club, the same location as Coachella. Other acts confirmed to appear are Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, Tool, Metallica and AC/DC.

In a statement, Osbourne explained his reason to cancel his scheduled performance: As painful as this is, I’ve had to make the decision to bow out of performing on Power Trip in October. My original plan was to return to the stage in the summer of 2024, and when the offer to do this show came in, I optimistically moved forward.”

The heavy metal icon continued: “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring, saying, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

While Osbourne hasn’t performed a full headline show since Ozzfest in 2018, he did perform with Tony Iommi at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last summer. Additionally, he also played at half-time in an NFL game at Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium in 2022.

A replacement for Osbourne has yet to be announced, but he revealed: “They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

