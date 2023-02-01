Ozzy Osbourne retires from touring and cancels future concerts









Ozzy Osbourne has retired from touring with immediate effect, cancelling his planned tour dates for 2023 in the United Kingdom, and Europe.

The former Black Sabbath singer made the painstaking announcement on social media. He wrote: “This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans. As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine”.

Ozzy continued: “My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking Cybernics (HAL) Treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

“I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realisation that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European/UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know”.

“Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country. I want to thank my family my band my crew my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.” The message was signed off by Ozzy writing, “I love you all”.

Osbourne has been having issues with his health for 20 years since a quadbike accident. He later revealed that he was living with Parkinson’s disease back in 2020.

Last year, Osbourne made a surprise appearance at the closing ceremony for this year’s Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham. For the rare performance, he relied on assistance from a back brace.

“The thing is my head is all right, my creativity is OK, my singing OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now,” he said on SiriusXM last December. “I can’t begin to tell you how fucking frustrating life has become. It is amazing how you go along in life and one stupid thing can screw everything up for a long time. I have never been ill this long in my life.”

— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) February 1, 2023