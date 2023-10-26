Geddy Lee announces details of new documentary series about bassists









The legendary Rush bassist Geddy Lee has announced the new documentary series, Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too?

The new four-part series is set to premiere on December 5th on Paramount+ and will explore the lives of former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Robert Trujillo of Metallica, Les Claypool of Primus, and Melissa Auf der Maur, formerly of Smashing Pumpkins and Hole.

The set of programmes will see Lee enter each of the above-mentioned bassists’ homes to get a flavour of their lives when they’re not making music. This involves canning preserves with Nosovelic, fishing with Claypool and jamming with Auf der Maur.

“I’m trying to show the world that a bass player can do many things,” Lee says in the new trailer. “Join me as I travel to the homes of four bass legends and dive deep into their lives and their inspirations, plus some fun making music … as I try to answer one really important question: Are bass players human, too?”

“The idea for this show was born out of interviews I did for my first book, The Big, Beautiful Book of Bass,” Lee added in the press release. “I was struck that these accomplished musicians also lived incredibly interesting, multifaceted lives offstage.”

Elsewhere, Lee is set to embark on a North American book tour in support of his autobiography, My Effin’ Life, in November. The tour will run between November 13th and December 7th.

The idea to write a book came to Lee during lockdown. He previously explained: “Little did I know that as of March 2020, I’d be locked down for over a year and a half. The longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was 19 and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.”

Watch the trailer for Geddy Lee Asks: Are Bass Players Human Too? below.