Geddy Lee announces the details of his forthcoming memoir









Rush’s famed bassist, Geddy Lee, is set to release a new memoir later this year. The Canadian multi-instrumentalist has now revealed the details behind the book.

The book was first touted in 2021 when Lee shared that he was working on an “epic-length account” of his life “on and off stage”. The idea came to light during lockdown. “Little did I know that as of March 2020 I’d be locked down for over a year and a half,” Lee explained, “the longest time I’d spent in Toronto since I was 19 and hit the Northern Ontario bar circuit with Rush.”

Lee previously worked with Daniel Richler in 2018 when he co-wrote Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book of Bass alongside the Rush man. Lee has since revealed that Richler was a major influence behind his memoir.

“[He] saw how I was struggling in the aftermath of [former bandmate Neil Peart’s] passing, and tried coaxing me out of my blues with some funny tales from his youth, daring me to share my own in return.”

Now, that memoir is complete, and Lee has titled it My Effin’ Life. The book is due for release on November 14th via HarperCollins.