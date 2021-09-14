Neil Peart’s mammoth reading list: The drummer's favourite books of all time







It’s a cliché of music that the drummer is, ahem, the least well-read member of the band, to put it mildly. Fortunately, for the sticksmiths who have been beleaguered by this trope since time immemorial, Rush’s late thunderous groove engine Neil Peart crafted a hefty tome of texts to disavow the prejudice for good.

It is notable in Peart’s case, that he was also the lyricist for Rush which represents a fairly rare double act in music. In order to keep his quill sharp so to speak, the drumming extraordinaire was forever delving into books and prising any wisdom that he could. As ardent fans might already know, the works of Ayn Rand and The Adventures of Tom Sawyer by Mark Twain are both recurring touchstones in the band’s back catalogue, but there was a lot more than that evidently floating in the wheelhouse of inspirations, a whole lot more!

For many years, the drummer who sadly passed away in 2020, ran a section on his website called Bubba’s Book Club headed with the Aldous Huxley quote: “The proper study of mankind is books.” Peart then expands upon this with his own analysis, writing: “First reading that quote some years ago, I was perplexed, and thus unenlightened. I liked the implied reverence for books, which I have shared all my life, but—what did it mean?”

He then goes on to say: “Now, with the benefit of a few more years of living, reading, and learning to understand how great minds express themselves, I realize those few chiselled words have to be parsed with Aristotelean precision. An intellect as cultivated and rigorous as Aldous Huxley’s would weigh and measure each word that way.”

In the lengthy write-up that follows Peart reveals himself as a sagacious literary mind and reflects on how novels have influenced his life and work in one of many lengthy reviews he penned for the site; all of which have been collated in the mammoth list of mentions that he doled out over the years in his own impassioned prose.

From his take on the Cormac McCarthy novel No Country for Old Men that was later adapted into the Coen brothers movie of the same name, that Peart describes as: “[McCarthy’s most ambitious myth yet, and like many myths, it also has a lot to say about the world around us now. In the familiar McCarthy landscape of West Texas, along the Mexican border, the fate of two men and those around them are affected by a drug deal gone fatally bad. The ageing Sheriff Bell reflects on the changes he has known through his life and career, while a young man, Llewelyn Moss, finds himself swept into a vortex of evil and violence.”

To his rather thought-provoking take on David Foster Wallace who he links to a fellow musical trailblazer, Brain Wilson. “Wallace suffered from the pressures of having the word ‘genius’ lobbed in his direction,” he writes, “And struggled to live up to his own expectations for his work (another musical echo, of Brian Wilson, a fragile, burning spirit of pure ambition weighed down by the need to ‘measure up’ to some imagined expectation).”

You can check out the full list of the books he felt stirred enough by to review below.

Neil Peart’s favourite books:

Things Fall Apart, by Chinua Achebe

The Man With the Golden Arm, by Nelson Algren

Inés of My Soul, by Isabel Allende

Scattered Suns, by Kevin J. Anderson

Metal Swarm, by Kevin J. Anderson

Resurrection Inc, by Kevin J. Anderson

The Beautiful Ones Are Not Yet Born, by Ayi Kwei Armah

Deer Hunting with Jesus: Dispatches from America’s Class War, by Joe Bageant

The Book of Ten Nights and a Night, by John Barth

Every Third Thought: A Novel in Five Seasons, by John Barth

More Die of Heartbreak, by Saul Bellow

Henderson the Rain King, by Saul Bellow

The Adventures of Augie March, by Saul Bellow

Humboldt’s Gift, by Saul Bellow

The Inner Circle, by T.C. Boyle

Drop City, by T.C. Boyle

Louis Riel, by Chester Brown

Bill Bruford: The Autobiography, by Bill Bruford

A Short History of Nearly Everything, by Bill Bryson

A Salty Piece of Land, by Jimmy Buffett

The Art of Travel, by Alain de Botton

The Amazing Adventures of Kavalier & Clay, by Michael Chabon

The Mysteries of Pittsburgh, by Michael Chabon

Manhood for Amateurs: The Pleasures and Regrets of A Husband, Father, and Son, by Michael Chabon

Telegraph Avenue, by Michael Chabon

The Republic of Nothing, by Lesley Choyce

The Antagonist, by Lynn Coady

The Secret Agent, by Joseph Conrad

Lord Jim, by Joseph Conrad

Heart of Darkness, by Joseph Conrad

Victory, by Joseph Conrad

Eleanor Rigby, by Douglas Coupland

The Deptford Trilogy, by Robertson Davies

Underworld, by Don DeLillo

The Sisters Brothers, by Patrick deWitt

The Old Curiosity Shop, bt Charles Dickens

Crime and Punishment, by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The Brothers Karamazov, by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The Brothers K, by David James Duncan

The River Why, by David James Duncan

The Alexandria Quartet, by Lawrence Durrell

A Visit From the Goon Squad, by Jennifer Egan

What is the What, by Dave Eggers

A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius, by Dave Eggers

You Shall Know Our Velocity, by Dave Eggers

How We Are Hungry, by Dave Eggers

Zeitoun, by Dave Eggers

A Hologram for the King, by Dave Eggers

Middlemarch, by George Eliot

The Mill on the Floss, by George Eliot

As I Lay Dying, by William Faulkner

The Last Tycoon, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby, by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Everything is Illuminated, by Jonathan Safran Foer

Canada, by Richard Ford

Strong Motion, by Jonathan Franzen

Nightwoods, by Charles Frazier

Brighton Rock, by Graham Greene

Journey Without Maps, by Graham Greene

The Lawless Roads, by Graham Greene

The Heart of the Matter, by Graham Greene

The Power and the Glory, by Graham Greene

Our Lady of the Forest, by David Guterson

Snow Falling on Cedars, by David Guterson

Rebuilding the Indian, by Fred Haefele

Late Nights On Air, by Elizabeth Hay

Under Kilimanjaro, by Ernest Hemingway

To Have and To Have Not, by Ernest Hemingway

Islands in the Stream, by Ernest Hemingway

Green Hills of Africa, by Ernest Hemingway

A Moveable Feast, by Ernest Hemingway

The Garden of Eden, by Ernest Hemingway

Pike’s Folly, by Mike Heppner

The Egg Code, by Mike Heppner

The Man Talking Project, by Mike Heppner

A Long Way Down, by Nick Hornby

High Fidelity, by Nick Hornby

About a Boy, by Nick Hornby

How to Be Good, by Nick Hornby

Songbook, by Nick Hornby

Fever Pitch, by Nick Hornby

The Polysyllabic Spree, by Nick Hornby

A Voyage Long and Strange: Rediscovering the New World, by Tony Horwitz

After Many A Summer Dies the Swan, by Aldous Huxley

Frank Lloyd Wright, by Ada Louise Huxtable

Until I Find You, by John Irving

A Prayer for Owen Meany, by John Irving

The World According to Garp, by John Irving

The Cider House Rules, by John Irving

In One Person, by John Irving

The Colony of Unrequited Dreams, by Wayne Johnston

The Custodian of Paradise, by Wayne Johnston

A World Elsewhere, by Wayne Johnston

Ulysses, by James Joyce

Critique of Religion and Philosophy, by Walter Kaufmann

The Lacuna, by Barbara Kingsolver

The Poisonwood Bible, by Barbara Kingsolver

The Bean Trees, by Barbara Kingsolver

High Tide in Tucson, by Barbara Kingsolver

Prodigal Summer, by Barbara Kingsolver

Flight Behavior, by Barbara Kingsolver

To Kill a Mockingbird, by Harper Lee

This Is Your Brain on Music: The Science of A Human Obsession, by Daniel J. Levitin

The Call of the Wild, by Jack London

White Fang, by Jack London

The Sea-Wolf, by Jack London

Martin Eden, by Jack London

The Way the Crow Flies, by Ann-Marie MacDonald

Fall on Your Knees, by Ann-Marie MacDonald

Every Love Story is a Ghost Story: The Life of David Foster Wallace, by D.T. Max

No Country for Old Men, by Cormac McCarthy

Child of God, by Cormac McCarthy

Blood Meridian, or, The Evening Redness in the West, by Cormac McCarthy

The Border Trilogy, by Cormac McCarthy

Atonement, by Ian McEwan

Long Way Round: Chasing Shadows Across the World, by Ewan McGregor

The Good Life, by Jay McInerney

Bright Lights, Big City, by Jay McInerney

The Story of My Life, by Jay McInerney

Uncommon Carriers, by John McPhee

Greasy Rider: Two Dudes, One Fry-oil-powered Car, and A Cross-country Search for A Greener Future, by Greg Melville

Moby Dick, by Herman Melville

Unfinished Journey: Twenty Years Later, by Yehudi Menuhin

The Emperor’s Children, by Claire Messud

A Fine Balance, by Rohinton Mistry

Cloud Atlas, by David Mitchell

Fool, by Christopher Moore

Lamb: The Gospel According to Biff, Christ’s Childhood Pal, by Christopher Moore

French Revolutions, by Tim Moore

Paradise, by Toni Morrison

Pale Fire, by Vladimir Nabokov

The Big Year, by Mark Obmascik

Going After Cacciato, by Tim O’Brien

The Things They Carried, by Tim O’Brien

In the Lake of the Woods, by Tim O’Brien

This Is Your Life, by Tim O’Brien

In the Skin of a Lion, by Michael Ondaatje

There’s a Trick With a Knife I’m Learning To Do, by Michael Ondaatje

Coming Through Slaughter, by Michael Ondaatje

The English Patient, by Michael Ondaatje

The Cat’s Table, by Michael Ondaatje

The Motor Cycle Chums of the Northwest Patrol, by Howard Payson

Special Topics in Calamity Physics, by Marisha Pessl

The Perfect Vehicle: What It Is About Motorcycles, by Melissa Holbrook Pierson

Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, by Robert Pirsig

The Yellow Birds, by Kevin Powers

Zen and Now: On the Trail of Robert Pirsig and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance, by Mark Richardson

Barney’s Version, by Mordecai Richler

The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, by Mordecai Richler

St. Urbain’s Horseman, by Mordecai Richler

Birdwatcher: The Life of Roger Tory Peterson, by Elizabeth J. Rosenthal

The Shadow of the Wind, by Carlos Ruiz Zafon

An Equal Music, by Vikram Seth

Jupiter’s Travels, by Ted Simon

So You Want to be a Rock and Roll Star, by Jacob Slichter

The Art of Racing in the Rain, by Garth Stein

The Winter of Our Discontent, by John Steinbeck

The Grapes of Wrath, by John Steinbeck

East of Eden, by John Steinbeck

Steinbeck: A Life in Letters, edited by Elaine Steinbeck and Robert Wallsten

Darkness Visible: A Memoir of Madness, by William Styron

Blinding Light, by Paul Theroux

The Tao of Travel: Enlightenments From Lives on the Road, by Paul Theroux

A Complicated Kindness, by Miriam Toews

Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, by Mark Twain

Rabbit, Run, by John Updike

A Good Man, by Guy Vanderhaeghe

A Supposedly Fun Thing I’ll Never Do Again, by David Foster Wallace

The Broom of the System, by David Foster Wallace

Infinite Jest, by David Foster Wallace

The Architects Are Here, by Michael Winter

You can find Peart’s thoughts on the above by clicking here.

Comments