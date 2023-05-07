Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson could reunite for Rush’s 50th anniversary









Andy Curran was recently asked about the possibility of his Envy Of None bandmate Alex Lifeson reuniting with Rush’s Geddy Lee. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of Rush’s debut album and fans are already anticipating a reunion.

When asked about the possibility of the pair working together during a conversation with the Rock History Music YouTube channel, Curran said: “I’m going to answer that in two ways. I’m going to say, I hope they do [reunite] as a Rush fan. I hope those boys do because I see that there’s a lot of race left in both of those horses. Those guys are extremely creative guys… I would be shocked if they didn’t do something together; that’s maybe the hopeful side of me.”

Curran continued: “I think [they are] enjoying being their own guys with a bit of freedom right now, so I don’t think it’s [the reunion and recording new music] imminent… But the interesting thing is the 50th anniversary of Rush is next year, so I think if there’s ever going to be a time, then we might see something happening next year.”

While Lee has been busily writing his memoir, Lifeson has returned to music with his band Envy Of None, whose debut album arrived last year. “I do know that Geddy is spending a lot of time and has just announced the release of his book, his memoirs; he’s got a TV show that he’s working on,” Curran added. “Alex is an avid golfer, and I think that the boys are enjoying the time away from that very sort of ‘write-tour-record-tour, rinse and repeat.”