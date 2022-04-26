Gavin Rossdale and Bush to return to London after a five-year break









British band Bush have announced their first London show in half a decade with a one-off UK gig taking place in the English capital this summer. Rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale and the band are heading out on a European tour, in support of The Kingdom this coming June.

The Kingdom was released in 2020 and Bush are hoping to go on a North American run of dates later in the year. Bush are set to perform at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on June 13th, which makes it their return to the city.

Rossdale has hinted at a new album, stating that there will be a collection of songs done in the manner of The Kingdom in the coming months. “I’ve just written 18 songs,” Rossdale said. “And we start [in the studio] on Monday with a producer. [We’ll] rearrange — hopefully not too much — the stuff I’ve done. We choose the songs we’re gonna do. We either might use what I started, the tracks, or we might just try nixing them and doing it fresh.”

Rossdale feels that the songs are a way of carrying the band’s legacy into the future. Rossdale says he’s at his happiest when he’s with his family. He claimed he felt most happy when all of his children came around: “Last year, when I had all four kids -Daisy, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – staying with me on my birthday. It was magical.”

Rossdale is also a culinary host, fronting a television programme. ‘It’s Not Unusual’ and ‘Thunderball’ vocalist Tom Jones is confirmed as a guest, and 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer has also been announced to the public. Known as E.A.T., the series will feature a new guest appearing at a themed meal in his home in The Hollywood Hills, giving a new perspective on traditional dining and social interaction.

As part of the show, the series is as much about dining as it is about the preparation and the cooking. The singer claims that the show understands his vision and will help execute a series that is to the musicians’ satisfaction. The songwriter and guitarist explained that the show is about putting the focus on the culinary traditions we boast in our society.