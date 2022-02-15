Bush's Gavin Rossdale to front a cooking show









Bush vocalist and guitarist Gavin Rossdale is going to front a cooking show. The show will feature the musician inviting luminaries, celebrities and other members of the public to his home in the Hollywood hills, where he will provide them with a dish he prepared himself. The show will be called E.A.T. With Gavin Rossdale.

“Roundtable are the exact partners I’ve been looking for to produce this project,” the musician admitted. “They understand my vision and will help execute a compelling series in which we get to see behind the public persona of people we know and admire for their work.”

Roundtable Entertainment is producing the series. Although he hasn’t said it in public, Rossdale might have been inspired by some of the instructional cooking videos for ‘Peopletv.com’.

For Rossdale, it’s the human interaction that makes it such a worthwhile venture for him. “This show is about connecting more deeply with them,” he claimed. “Hearing their stories, walking in their shoes. It’s hard to be surprised anymore; but the simplest surprises are the human revelations that occur over food and drink.”

‘It’s Not Unusual’ and ‘Thunderball’ vocalist Tom Jones is confirmed as a guest, and 30 Rock star Jack McBrayer has also been announced to the public. More guests will follow on the episodes that will follow, and although details are sketchy, it is likely that many of the dishes will be vegan oriented.

In other Bush-related news, the British rock band are going on a 2022 tour, starting their gigs off in Australia in March. They will be performing at ‘Under The Southern Stars’, on a guest list that also includes Stone Temple Pilots and Cheap Trick. Bush and Stone Temple Pilots were due to co-headline an American tour in 2021, but cancelled due to the pandemic. In a written statement, Bush claimed that it was out of safety for everyone, and it wasn’t a decision the band took lightly.

Rossdale is the only musician to have performed on every Bush album. The band’s most recent studio effort, The Kingdom, was released on July 17th, 2020. The album featured the tune ‘Bullet Holes’, which was written for Keanu Reeves feature, John Wick: Chapter 3-Parabellum.