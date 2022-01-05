Gang Of Youths announce new single ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’









Australian rock heroes, Gang Of Youths, have had quite the 12 months. Now, they’re building on the excitement they cultivated last year and have teased the release of the new single ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’.

The new track will drop on January 7th and will be the fifth from their long-awaited third album Angel In Realtime. The new anthem will follow singles ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.‘, ‘Unison’, ‘The Man Himself’ and ‘Tend The Garden’.

The band teased the new track on their Instagram page. It came via a post of a video featuring the band singing in a studio where they were accompanied by Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo. “It came easy compared to much of the record,” They explained in the caption. “Dave wrote the chorus walking around Copenhagen one night and everything kinda fell into place with it.”

Back in late 2020, Ricciardo shocked fans when he revealed that he’d leant drums and vocals to the band’s new album after joining them in their London studio. Angel In Realtime is set for release on February 25th and will be their first since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness. The album is inspired by the late father of frontman Dave Le’aupepe.

“My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble economic status, we were always surrounded by beauty,” Le’aupepe described in a press release.

Of his old man, Le’aupepe said: “The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.”

It’s set to be a busy year for Gang Of Youths, and we’ll be hotly anticipating their new album.

Listen to ‘Tend The Garden’ below.