Watch Gang of Youths perform ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ on ‘Colbert’









Australian rockers Gang of Youths recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to perform a stellar rendition of their single ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’. Channelling Bruce Springsteen and The Gaslight Anthem, it’s an uplifting anthem driven by bassist Max Dunn’s busy low-end work.

The track will form a part of the band’s upcoming album Angel In Realtime. The record is due out on February 25th and will mark the band’s first studio outing since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness.

Frontman Dave Le’aupepe said: “It’s about falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person. It’s my story, but we wanted it to feel like a more broad spectrum of love and the two major cities that played a big part in mine and my wife’s life.” He appended that big city life inspires poetry and that it’s a “microcosm” for human experience no matter where you are on the planet.

It’s been a busy year for the band. In July, they released the three-track EP Total Serene, which also included ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’. It also featured ‘Unison’ and the cover of one of Elbow’s early classics ‘Asleep In The Back’. After that, they released ‘The Man Himself’, and then the funk inflected ‘Tend The Garden‘, which was written about Le’aupepe’s dad.

To coincide with the album, Gang of Youths have also announced a mammoth 2022 tour which will see them cross almost every inch of the globe. They’ll hit Europe, North America and Oceania.

The tour kicks off at Dublin’s Button Factory in March and finishes at Sacramento, California’s Ace of Spades in September. You can find further details about the tour on the band’s website, as well as ticketing information.

Watch Gang of Youths perform ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’ below.