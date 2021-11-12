Gang Of Youths announce new album ‘Angel In Realtime’









Gang Of Youths have announced the release of their third album, Angel In Realtime. Out on February 25th, the new LP will be the band’s first full length in five years, since 2017’s Go Farther In Lightness.

The announcement is aided by the release of the new nostalgic single ‘Tend The Garden’. A catchy, more introspective number, it seems that Gang Of Youths have entered a new chapter. The music is glorious and has flecks of 1970s soul such as Curtis Mayfield, just with a modern, electronic twist.

‘Tend The Garden’ is the fourth single to be released from the band’s upcoming record. It follows the lead single ‘The Angel Of 8th Ave’, and subsequent releases, ‘Unison’ and ‘The Man Himself’. Describing the new single, frontman Dave Le’aupepe said it was inspired by his dad, as is a lot of the album. His dad’s photograph is even on the front cover.

“My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener. It’s where he funnelled a lot of his energy and sensitivity, and despite our humble economic status, we were always surrounded by beauty,” Le’aupepe said in a press release.

He continued: “The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices. I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.”

The statement says that the album also touches on themes of “Indigenous identity, death, grief and God. And also the Angel, Islington”.

The band have also announced a huge world tour. They’ll play the UK, Europe, North America, New Zealand and Australia. The tour kicks off in Ireland in March and ends in Sacramento in September. Head to the band’s website for more details.

Listen to ‘Tend The Garden’ below.

Angel In Realtime tracklisting:

‘ You In Everything’

You In Everything’ ‘In The Wake Of Your Leave’

‘The Angel Of 8th Ave.’

‘Returner’

‘Unison’

‘Tend The Garden’

‘The Kingdom Is Within You’

‘Spirit Boy’

‘Brothers’

‘Forbearance’

‘The Man Himself’

‘Hand Of God’

‘Goal Of The Century’