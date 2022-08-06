Check out Gang of Youths’ cover of Travis’ ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’









Gang of Youths have appeared on the Australian radio station triple j’s Like A Version show and covered Travis’ hit single ‘Why Does It Always Rain on Me?’ The Australian band are currently on tour in their home country, promoting their third studio album, Angel In Real Time.

The cover version pays faithful attention to the 1999 original, which was released on Travis’ second album, The Man Who. Gang of Youths stripped back the tune for an acoustic version of the track, which featured a string and piano section to accompany singer Dave Le’aupepe vocals.

After wrapping up their rendition of the classic Travis tune, Le’eupepe and bandmate Tom Hobden gave their reasons for choosing that song in particular to cover. Le’aupepe said, “It’s just a really timeless, beautiful song that, we were able to kind of do it quickly and efficiently and beautifully, in a way that we thought was the right standard.”

“Also, they’re a band that’s about as uncool as us, and I thought that was really sweet to do it,” he added. “We knew that we’d irritate bespectacled music nerds everywhere, so that’s kind of part of it as well.”

Gang of Youths also performed a track from Angel In Real Time entitled, ‘Brothers’. The band are making their way through Australia before making their way to the United States to begin a set of North American dates. A run of European headline shows will take place in October and November.

Triple j’s Like A Version sees famous bands and musicians get into their studio and record a cover version of a classic hit of their choosing. Recent performances have included Glass Animals covering Destiny’s Child’s ‘Say My Name’ and Wet Leg taking on a rendition of ‘Smoko’ by The Chats.

Check out Gang of Youth’s cover of Travis below.