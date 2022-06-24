‘Furiosa’ synopsis reveals new details on 'Mad Max' prequel









The official synopsis for Furiosa has been released, with details about Mad Max: Fury Road prequel revealing some fascinating news about the future of the franchise.

Revealing that the iconic villain Immortan Joe will be making a return, the synopsis also details how the origin story of the title character will be explored, with the warrior finding herself forced to navigate a brutal, dusty wasteland.

Giving us our first proper insight into the new film, the synopsis reads: “As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home”.

The mysterious Warlord Dementus is a brand new character to the Mad Max cinematic universe, with mention of the character first appearing in the popular video game that was released following the 2015 film.

Aside from this reveal, the synopsis also tells us that the fabled Green Place will be making a return, a land that was mentioned in Mad Max: Fury Road as a sort of utopia where crops and grasslands once grew in the post-apocalyptic world. Sticking to locations, the terrifying Citadel where Immortan Joe and his War Dogs reside will also be making a return.

Though Furiosa isn’t expected to hit cinemas until May 24th, 2024, you can never have enough of the classic action movie Mad Max: Fury Road. Check out the trailer, below.