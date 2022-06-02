‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel has finally started filming









George Miller had been planning a prequel for Mad Max: Fury Road for a while now but the project seems to finally be underway. Titled Furiosa, it stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the titular character who was brilliantly portrayed by Charlize Theron in Fury Road alongside the likes of Tom Hardy.

“I’d known about Anya but I’d never seen her in a film until I saw her in Soho,” Miller told Edgar Wright in a conversation. “And I remember thinking, ‘Gee, she’s interesting.’ I started to say to you, ‘I’m looking for someone to cast as Furiosa,’ and I barely got the sentence out before you said, ‘Don’t go any further, she’s great, she’s gonna be huge. She’s fantastic to work with.’ You were so emphatic about it.”

Taylor-Joy also claimed that she was extremely interested in the project due to Theron’s work: “I fell in love with Furiosa, the way that Charlize presented her. She did such an incredible job and it was so beautiful and I can’t even think about trying to step into her shoes. It has to be something different because it just can’t be done.”

Before the filming even started, there were a lot of discussions surrounding the production with several sources claiming that Taylor-Joy was adamant about shaving her head for the role in order to get into character. However, costume designer Jenny Beavan revealed that the director was not a fan of the idea.

According to the latest reports, the filming for Furiosa has finally commenced even though the details of the plot haven’t been made public yet. The prequel is scheduled for a release in May 2024 and from the looks of it, Furiosa will explore the background and evolution of the iconic character played by Theron.

