Watch the full trailer for 'Three Thousand Years Of Longing'









The full trailer for George Miller’s new film Three Thousand Years Of Longing has been released online, giving audiences their first proper look at the film after the short teaser on Wednesday.

Currently showing at the Cannes Film Festival, Three Thousand Years Of Longing is inspired by the AS Byatt novel The Djinn In The Nightingale’s Eye, telling the story of an academic, played by Tilda Swinton, who travels to Istanbul for a conference and encounters a djinn (Idris Elba) who offers her three wishes.

Doubtful that the mythical creature is real at all, the woman decides between following his offer of three wishes or turning it down in fear of the downfall such wishes could bring. Previously described as “anti-Mad Max” by the filmmaker, the budget for the new film will top out at around $60 million.

The film joins the likes of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future at Cannes, a strange horror-thriller hybrid that sees the filmmaker return to his fleshy body horror roots, seen in such films as Videodrome and eXistenZ.

As well as his Cannes hopeful, Miller is also working on the new Mad Max spin-off movie, Furiosa, telling the origins story of one of the protagonists of the 2015 movie. Starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the lead role as a younger version of Charlize Theron’s original character, the actor will be joined by Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke and Nathan Jones, with plenty more cast members still to be announced.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for Three Thousand Years Of Longing, below.