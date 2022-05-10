Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart star in David Cronenberg's new ‘Crimes of the Future’ trailer









Director David Cronenberg is returning to the realm of science fiction for the first time since 1999’s eXistenZ. The movie is set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, and compete for the Palme d’Or.

Crimes of The Future brings Viggo Mortensen headfirst into the role of sci-fi, starring alongside Léa Seydoux, Kristin Stewart and more.

The official synopsis indicates that Viggo Mortensen’s Saul Tenser is a celebrity artist who pushes the boundaries of his physical form in a series of blinding avant-garde performances, in conjunction with Caprice (Léa Seydoux).

Kristin Stewart’s Timlin acts as an investigator from the National Organ Registry, a woman fervently building a case on Saul to build up an impression of the next stage of human development and evolution. The film is set in an alternative dimension, where the human species are capable of adapting themselves to a synthetic environment, leading the body to undergo a series of new transformations and mutations.

Mortensen was asked in 2021 if he would ever work with Cronenberg again, to which he replied: “Yes, we do have something in mind,” Mortensen confirmed. “It’s something he wrote a long time ago, and he never got it made. Now he’s refined it, and he wants to shoot it. Hopefully, it’ll be this summer we’ll be filming. I would say, without giving the story away, he’s going maybe a little bit back to his origins.”

Describing the visual style as a unique neo-noir, Mortensen added that Cronenberg’s latest film was going to be a challenging cinematic experience: “It’s very interesting. It’s almost like a strange film noir story. It’s disturbing and it’s good, I think. But since his origins, he’s obviously developed in terms of technique and self-assurance as a director.”

See the new trailer, below.