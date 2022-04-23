Chris Hemsworth set to star in prison thriller Spiderhead









A brooding Chris Hemsworth is fronting up a new thriller full of intrigue and psychological drama as he stars as a prison mogul with a wicked plan for twisted inmates in Spiderhead.

Starring alongside the ever-handsome lead star is the emerging star Jurnee Smollett from Birds of Prey and One Last Thing as well as Miles Teller and Tess Haubrich and Charles Parnell.

The synopsis for the project reads: “In the near future, convicts are offered the chance to volunteer as medical subjects to shorten their sentence. One such subject for a new drug capable of generating feelings of love begins questioning the reality of his emotions.”

This psychological thriller is based on the George Saunders’ famed short story and has been adapted for the screen by Deadpool’s trusted writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

Helming the Netflix project is Joseph Kosinski who is hot off the heels of directing Goose and co in Top Gun: Maverick. And by the looks of the first images from Spiderhead, he brings a similar crisp aesthetic to proceedings.

The film is set to launch on Netflix on June 17th. You can check out the first pictures below.

Chris Hemsworth, Miles Teller & Jurnee Smollett star in Spiderhead — a mind-bending new movie directed by Joseph Kosinski where two convicts, in exchange for reduced sentences, willingly let a brilliant visionary experiment on them with emotion-altering drugs. Premieres June 17 pic.twitter.com/Tf1hzfT8Ao — Netflix (@netflix) April 21, 2022