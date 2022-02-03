Full Glastonbury line-up to be announced in March









Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has revealed that the full line-up for the 2022 festival will be announced in March. This summer’s event at Worthy Farm will run between June 22nd and June 26th – making it the first Glastonbury Festival since 2019. Both the 2020 and 2021 editions were, as we all remember, cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, Glastonbury has confirmed only two of its main headliners, which, this year, are Billie Eilish – who will headline the Pyramid Stage on June 24th – and Diana Ross, who will play the ‘Legends’ slot on the final day of the festival on June 26th.

In a recent tweet, Eavis confirmed that the full Glastonbury line-up will be released in March, alongside the accompanying poster. According to Eavis, we can look forward to further details regarding the line-up “by the end of the month”.

Eavis’ comments were made in response to a question by one of her followers yesterday afternoon (February 2nd). She also announced that she will be joining Clara Amfo in the BBC Radio 1 studio to discuss the return on Glastonbury’s Emerging Talent Competition. “It’s a great opportunity to get to play at this year’s festival, and, more often than not, all the finalists get gigs here,” Eavis said. The competition is designed to give new UK and Ireland-based acts the chance to “compete for a slot on one of the main stages at the Glastonbury Festival”.

As of yet, the only names to have been officially confirmed for this year’s festival are the aforementioned Eilish and Ross. Last year, Crowded House said they were set to be featured on the 2022 line-up. However, Aerosmith were also supposed to play the 2022 edition of Glastonbury, confirming themselves back in 2019. Unfortunately, their UK and Europan tour has just been cancelled. It remains to be seen if either act will be featured on this year’s line-up.

Several other acts are suspected to feature on the 2022 Glasto bill, including Queens of the Stone Age and Elton John. Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar and Paul McCartney were all previously announced as headliners of the 2020 festival. However, Eilish’s presence at the top of the bill, makes it unlikely that the trio will appear this year’s lineup.

Full line up will be March — Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) February 2, 2022