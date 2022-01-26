Billie Eilish postpones three of her US tour dates









Billie Eilish has announced that two of her shows have had to be postponed; the dates were set to take place in February as part of the North American leg of her upcoming Happier Than Ever world tour.

The tour will kick off in New Orleans on February 3rd and is set to include two nights at New York’s Madison Square Garden over February 18th-19th. The final North American dates will be held at the LA Forum on April 6th, 8th and 9th before she heads off to continue the tour in the UK and Europe.

Last night, January 25th, Eilish and her team made the announcement via Twitter to inform fans that “due to local guidelines and an abundance of caution” the tour dates in Montreal and Toronto in Canada on February 15th and 16th have been postponed.

“Details on rescheduled dates to be announced, and all tickets will be honoured for the new dates,” the tweet added. “Thank you for understanding and please stay safe.”

The news came with another postponement for her date in Phoenix on April 3rd due to a scheduling clash with the Grammy Awards which were originally set to be held in January but have subsequently been pushed back.

The Twitter announcements continued: “Billie’s second show in Phoenix on Sunday, April 3rd has been rescheduled to Monday, April 4th due to the new date for the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, all tickets will remain valid for the new show date and we hope everyone can make it.”

Eilish’s UK and Ireland dates are still set to go ahead commencing in June with shows taking place in London (with four dates at the O2 Arena), Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Belfast and Dublin.

The full list of the global tour dates can be seen here.

