Frank Ocean releases ‘Mutations’ photography book









Multi-talented music icon Frank Ocean has expanded his creative ventures beyond music with the launch of his new luxury company, Homer. In one of the firm’s first projects, Homer is set to publish Mutations, a book showcasing Ocean’s photography. The 48-page book offers a stunning visual journey and is now available online for $75.

In April, Ocean made bittersweet waves as he headlined the opening Sunday night of Coachella 2023. While other artists made a point of ignoring the festival’s strict curfew rules, Ocean put himself in a difficult situation when he turned up late for his set.

During the performance, which was omitted from the live stream on YouTube, Frank Ocean treated the audience to beloved hits such as ‘Novacane’ and ‘Bad Religion’, among several others. However, to the disappointment of his fans, he abruptly left the stage, citing the festival’s curfew as the reason for his early departure.

Adding to the outrage surrounding his Coachella appearance, Ocean didn’t return for the festival’s second weekend. Amid subsequent speculation, it was revealed that an apparent leg injury had prevented him from performing on the second weekend.

During Ocean’s truncated performance on the first weekend of Coachella, he announced the arrival of his new album. “I wanna talk about why we’re here … because it’s not about the new album… not that there’s NOT a new album.”

Ocean went on to tell of his past experiences with the festival, saying, “My brother and I came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged by him sometimes because I didn’t want to get a respiratory infection… I would always come here, and one of my fondest memories is watching Rae Sremmurd with my brother… and Travis [performed] in that tent.”

He concluded with thanks to his fans for supporting him following the tragic loss of his brother, Ryan Breaux, in 2020. “I know he would be so excited to be here with all of us,” Ocean said. “I want to say thank you for the support and the years and the love all this time. Now I’ll get back to the songs.”

You can visit the Homer website and purchase Mutations here.