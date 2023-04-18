Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean injured his ankle during rehearsals









Frank Ocean injured his ankle during on-site rehearsals in the week leading up to the festival, which led to many production changes, a source close to the situation told Far Out.

After injuring his ankle during the rehearsals, production was adjusted according to doctors’ advice, which explains why Ocean sat on a stool during the performance. Despite the musician arriving on the stage an hour late, his set reportedly lasted 15 minutes longer than initially planned and saw him play 20 songs in total.

At one poignant moment during the show, Ocean paid tribute to his late brother, Ryan Moore, who died in 2020. He told the crowd: “My brother and I came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged by him sometimes because I didn’t want to get a respiratory infection… I would always come here, and one of my fondest memories is watching Rae Sremmurd with my brother… and Travis [performed] in that tent.”

Ocean continued: “I know he would be so excited to be here with all of us. I want to say thank you for the support and the years and the love all this time. Now I’ll get back to the songs.”

Additionally, Ocean also provided an update on his new album and confirmed he’s been working on new music. “I wanna talk about why we’re here … because it’s not about the new album… not that there’s NOT a new album,” he teased.

Ocean will return to Coachella to headline the second weekend of the festival on April 23rd.

See more Frank Ocean performing White Ferrari for the first time ever at Coachella (2023) pic.twitter.com/VwS61jBMMV — Frank Ocean Updates (@blahnded) April 17, 2023