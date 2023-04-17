Coachella 2023: Frank Ocean confirms new album on stage









At Coachella Festival this year, Frank Ocean announced that he has a new album on the way. The Blonde and Channel Orange musician finally made his return to a live setting at this year’s festival and told the crowd that he has been working on new music. However, he did not reveal the details of the new record.

Ocean was set to take to the main stage at Coachella at 10:05pm, but he did not make his way out until after 11pm. Eventually, Ocean took to the stage, and although he kept conversation with the crowd to a minimum, he said, “I wanna talk about why we’re here … because it’s not about the new album… not that there’s NOT a new album.”

Ocean went on to tell of his younger experiences with the festival, saying, “My brother and I came to this festival a lot. I feel like I was dragged by him sometimes because I didn’t want to get a respiratory infection… I would always come here, and one of my fondest memories is watching Rae Sremmurd with my brother… and Travis [performed] in that tent.”

He added his thanks to his fans for supporting him after losing his brother. “I know he would be so excited to be here with all of us,” Ocean said. “I want to say thank you for the support and the years and the love all this time. Now I’ll get back to the songs.”