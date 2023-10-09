Francis Ford Coppola labels Martin Scorsese “the world’s greatest living filmmaker”









In honour of the latest film from Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon, Francis Ford Coppola took to Instagram to share his appreciation for the esteemed director, calling saying he “delivers on every level”.

In the post, Coppola wrote: “My longtime friend [Martin Scorsese] has a new film coming out this month, Killers of the Flower Moon – He is a wonderful person and the world’s greatest living filmmmaker. His new film delivers on every level.”

The trailer for the new Scorsese film first dropped last month on Apple TV+, and is set to hit cinemas on October 20th. The film follows the story of the Osage tribe of the United States who mysteriously begin to be picked off one by one, prompting an F.B.I. investigation.

Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, the epic uncovers the brutal murders of countless Osage tribe members all in the name of money and profitable oil wells.

This will mark the tenth collaboration between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, with accompanying cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone, and Jesse Plemons. DiCaprio recently called the film a “masterpiece”.

This was shared during an interview with the film’s costume designer Jacqueline West, who explained: “We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly…He has been in the business since he was a little boy”.

Continuing: “I had the most incredible experience of my film career [on Killers of the Flower Moon]…I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released, but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project…It was brilliantly done, not just on my part but by everybody”.

