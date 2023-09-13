Watch the latest trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’









The latest trailer for the new Martin Scorsese movie Killers of the Flower Moon has been released by Apple TV+.

Hitting cinemas on October 20th, Scorsese’s latest follows the story of the Osage tribe of the United States who mysteriously begin to be picked off one by one, prompting an F.B.I. investigation. Based on the non-fiction book of the same name by David Grann, the epic uncovers the brutal murders of countless Osage tribe members all in the name of money and profitable oil wells.

The new movie is the tenth collaboration between Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, whilst other cast members include Leonardo DiCaprio, Brendan Fraser, Lily Gladstone and Jesse Plemons.

Speaking about Killers of the Flower Moon, DiCaprio recently came out to announce it as a “masterpiece”.

The quote came during an interview with the film’s costume designer Jacqueline West, who recalled: “We had lunch before I came here. He said, ‘Jackie, I think we worked on a masterpiece.’ I thought for Leo to say that, was something. He doesn’t say that lightly…He has been in the business since he was a little boy”.

Continuing, she added: “I had the most incredible experience of my film career [on Killers of the Flower Moon]…I can’t talk about that film yet because nothing has been released, but I just have to say it’s the combination of someone I always wanted to work with and my absolute dream project…It was brilliantly done, not just on my part but by everybody”.

Take a look at the brand-new trailer below.