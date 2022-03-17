Watch live footage of Arcade Fire performing unreleased track 'Rabbit Hole'









Previously unseen footage of a new Arcade Fire song has surfaced on YouTube. The band’s rendition of ‘Rabbit Hole’ comes from their recent Ukraine benefit concert in New Orleans, which took place earlier this week. The show also saw Arcade Fire perform two other unreleased songs.

The last-minute performance was held at New Orleans’ Tolouse Theatre, with all proceeds from the “pay-what-you-can” concert going to the Plus1 Ukraine relief fund, which has been providing humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine throughout the Russian invasion.

Arcade Fire’s set was live-streamed via both Instagram and TikTok, samples of which have started emerging on YouTube and elsewhere. One snippet shows the band performing ‘Lightning I, II’, which is set to be released this coming Thursday (March 17th).

The septet also gave a rendition of a second unreleased track, ‘Age of Anxiety,’ cousin of their 45-minute instrumental track ‘Memories Of The Age of Anxiety’, which they crafted for a meditation app last year. This live reworking features vocals from Win Butler and a hefty extra dose of percussion.

Footage has also emerged of Arcade Fire’s new track ‘Rabbit Hole’, fan footage of which you can watch below. The group have been hinting towards their imminent return for some time, posting an image of a postcard featuring the message “we missed you” above a stave of musical notes. The cryptic message was followed up by a sample of new music on their website.

This new album will be the first Arcade Fire have released since 2017’s Everything Now. A release date is yet to be confirmed, so I guess we’ll just have to sit tight. In the meantime, check out the fan footage below.