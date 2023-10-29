Foo Fighters perform on Saturday Night Live with special guest H.E.R.









In their ninth appearance on Saturday Night Live, Foo Fighters performed ‘Rescued’ and ‘The Glass’ from their newest album, But Here We Are. For the latter, they were joined by special guest H.E.R.

Actor Christopher Walken returned to introduce their performance of ‘Rescued’, calling back to their appearance on the show together in the early 2000s. The frenzied performance ends with Grohl lifting his guitar into the air, strumming with abandon, before the crowd erupts into applause.

In their second musical performance, the band were joined by H.E.R. on guitar and vocals for ‘The Glass’. The two sing together on the chorus, declaring, “There is something between us, between me and you”, before H.E.R. takes on the second verse.

Grohl also appeared in two sketches on the show, ‘Lake Beach’ and ‘Airplane’, alongside the SNL cast.

The appearance marks the band’s first American late-night television performance following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring.

Foo Fighters have a series of upcoming live dates in Australia and New Zealand this winter before returning to the United States and the United Kingdom next summer.

In the UK, the band will take to stages in Manchester, Glasgow, London, Cardiff, and Birmingham. Their North American leg takes them from New York to Seattle, with various support acts, including The Pretenders, Amyl and the Sniffers, and Alex G.

Watch Foo Fighters perform ‘The Glass’ on Saturday Night Live with special guest H.E.R. below.