Watch Foo Fighters bring KISS member Gene Simmons on stage









I think it’s safe to say that Dave Grohl has been loving a bit of KISS recently. During a recent show in Las Vegas, Foo Fighters brought onstage the band’s legendary bassist, Gene Simmons.

Frontman Grohl spotted a fan who bore an uncanny similarity to Simmons, and afterwards, promptly invited the real Simmons to emerge from out of the side of the stage during their show at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theatre. Being the character that he is, Simmons walked onstage in a face mask and then handed Grohl a receipt before swiftly making his exit.

As the iconic rocker departed, Grohl said to the dazzled audience: “Can we just hear it one more time for Gene FUCKING Simmons.” It’s a well-known fact that Dave Grohl is a huge KISS fan. He’s spoken at numerous points over the years about how he loved the iconic New York quartet as a kid, and even told the crowd at the Las Vegas show of how he had their posters in his room as a child.

It was after the Las Vegas show that Grohl and Greg Kurstin ended this year’s edition of their ‘Hanukkah Sessions’. They made headlines by donning KISS makeup and covering their hit single ‘Rock And Roll All Nite’.

In the video’s description, the ex-Nirvana man wrote: “What better way to celebrate another year of Hanukkah Sessions than Chaim Witz and Stanley Eisen… two young lads from Queens that set the world (and thousands of stages) on FIRE as Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS!”.

The ‘Hanukkah Sessions’ happen on each day of the hallowed Jewish Festival of Lights, and they see Grohl and Kurstin cover tracks by legendary Jewish musicians. This year’s roster included Amy Winehouse’s ‘Take The Box’ and Van Halen’s ‘Jump’.

It’s been a busy year for Foo Fighters. As well as releasing Medicine at Midnight, last week, drummer Taylor Hawkins was filmed fronting an all-star band made up of Tool, Queens of the Stone Age and Red Hot Chili Peppers for a jam in Malibu.

Watch Simmons join Foo Fighters on stage below.