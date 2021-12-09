Members of Foo Fighters and Tool perform for charity









Some of the biggest rock musicians of the modern day, including members of Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tool, Jane’s Addiction, and Queens of the Stone Age, joined forces last Saturday to benefit arts programs for young kids.

How did they accomplish this? Perhaps with a telethon, or maybe they went around knocking on doors? Hell no! There’s only one way to raise this money, and it’s with a wild all-star hit-filled jam session. To bring in funds for the Bring Back The Arts benefit for Malibu Elementary School, Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Troy Van Leeuwen, Tool‘s Danny Carrey, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, and Jane’s Addiction‘s Chris Chaney all appeared together to play some classic rock staples.

Hawkins got to belt out Rod Stewart’s ‘Hot Legs’ (a wildly inappropriate song the bust out for an Elementary School benefit), while Homme got to try on his best Warren Zevon when he took the lead on ‘Werewolves of London’. Homme also got to call his own number when the group took on Queens of the Stone Age’s ‘Go With the Flow’ from 2003’s Songs for the Deaf.

The night ended with a full band jam on The Clash’s ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’. For a supposed fundraising event, the calibre of stars and the relatively luxurious surroundings sure makes it seems like there were more than a few deep pockets around to make sure these kids actually get to keep their art programmes as part of their curriculum.

Or maybe the rich Malibu residents just paid to see the wildness that was technical rhythm god Danny Carey and monster of manic energy Chad Smith be resigned to tiny little drums kits. That was probably worth the price of admission right there, right below getting to see Taylor Hawkins’ Rod Stewart impression. Good stuff.

Check out footage of the benefit show down below.