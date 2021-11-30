Foo Fighters confirm 2022 North American tour dates









Foo Fighters have announced a slew of new tour dates for 2022 that will see the band crisscrossing North America. The band has already staged a number of shows in support of their latest LP Medicine at Midnight, but why not add to the pile and strike while the iron is hot.

By “the iron being hot”, of course, I’m referring to the fact that the band recently nabbed two Grammy nominations, one for Best Rock Album and one for Best Rock Performance with the song ‘Making a Fire’. Are they deserving of the wins? Probably not. But once again the Grammys love putting the Foos up against a sorry bunch of eye-rolling alternatives, so my money is solidly on them.

The band have also recently come off their triumphant induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Will I stand up on my soapbox twice in one article and let both the Grammys and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have a piece of my mind? No, no I won’t. The Foo Fighters are easily well-deserving of the “honour” (OK, one set of sarcastic quotation marks, that’s it) of being inducted into the Rock Hall, and they should celebrate.

To the band, going on tour is celebrating. It’s what they’ve built their name on for the past thirty years, and they put on a hell of a show. Three hours, all hits, all energy, occasional broken legs be damned. It’s also true that no gigantic band seems to have more genuine fun living out their stadium rock fantasies than Dave Grohl and his band of merry rock and rollers.

Apart from the relatively static presence of Nate Mendel (dude just gets lost in the groove, what can you say), everyone on stage at a Foos show looks like their having a blast with every loud power chord or cymbal crash that comes down.

So if a night singing along to ‘All My Life’ and maybe even getting a bit teary eyed during ‘My Hero’ sounds like fun to you (I’ve been about four or five times myself, and might be seeing one of these shows myself), check out the full list of 2022 tour dates for the Foo Fighters, which includes North American and European dates.

Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates:

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/18-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival

03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero

05/27-29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling

05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park

05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&

06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^

06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@

06/22-23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~

06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+

07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

& = w/ Greta Van Fleet

^ = w/ Weezer

% = w/ Liam Gallagher

@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers

# = w/ St. Vincent

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett

+ = w/ Shame