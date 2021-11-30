Foo Fighters confirm 2022 North American tour dates

Foo Fighters have announced a slew of new tour dates for 2022 that will see the band crisscrossing North America. The band has already staged a number of shows in support of their latest LP Medicine at Midnight, but why not add to the pile and strike while the iron is hot.
By “the iron being hot”, of course, I’m referring to the fact that the band recently nabbed two Grammy nominations, one for Best Rock Album and one for Best Rock Performance with the song ‘Making a Fire’. Are they deserving of the wins? Probably not. But once again the Grammys love putting the Foos up against a sorry bunch of eye-rolling alternatives, so my money is solidly on them.
The band have also recently come off their triumphant induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Will I stand up on my soapbox twice in one article and let both the Grammys and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame have a piece of my mind? No, no I won’t. The Foo Fighters are easily well-deserving of the “honour” (OK, one set of sarcastic quotation marks, that’s it) of being inducted into the Rock Hall, and they should celebrate.
To the band, going on tour is celebrating. It’s what they’ve built their name on for the past thirty years, and they put on a hell of a show. Three hours, all hits, all energy, occasional broken legs be damned. It’s also true that no gigantic band seems to have more genuine fun living out their stadium rock fantasies than Dave Grohl and his band of merry rock and rollers.
Apart from the relatively static presence of Nate Mendel (dude just gets lost in the groove, what can you say), everyone on stage at a Foos show looks like their having a blast with every loud power chord or cymbal crash that comes down.
So if a night singing along to ‘All My Life’ and maybe even getting a bit teary eyed during ‘My Hero’ sounds like fun to you (I’ve been about four or five times myself, and might be seeing one of these shows myself), check out the full list of 2022 tour dates for the Foo Fighters, which includes North American and European dates.
Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates:
12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
03/18-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
05/27-29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling
05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
06/22-23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
* = w/ The Pretty Reckless
& = w/ Greta Van Fleet
^ = w/ Weezer
% = w/ Liam Gallagher
@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
# = w/ St. Vincent
~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
+ = w/ Shame