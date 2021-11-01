Paul McCartney triumphantly inducts Foo Fighters into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame









Paul McCartney had the wonderful privilege of inducting his good friends, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters, into what he called the “fucking Rock & Roll Hall of Fame” on Saturday night. In the short speech, he drew parallels between his career and Grohl’s, and compared his own accomplishments with that of the former Nirvana drummer.

McCartney said: “I fell into rock & roll, I joined a group. My group was the Beatles. Like I say, the world changed. Dave did a similar kind of thing. He joined a group, Nirvana.”

At this point in the speech, he continued and drew stark similarities between his experience and Grohl’s: “We had a great time with our groups, but eventually, tragedy happened, and my group broke up,” he said. “Same happened with Dave. His group broke up under tragic circumstances. So the question is, what do you do now? We both were presented with that question.”

He recalled: “In my case, I said, ‘Well, I’ll make an album where I play all the instruments myself.’ So I did that. Dave’s group broke up, what’s he do? He makes an album where he plays all the instruments himself. Do you think this guy’s stalking me? Anyway, so me, I’m gonna name my new group, and I call them Wings. So Dave’s got the same problem, and he’s got to think of a name for the group, so he comes up with ‘Foo Fighters.’ So now the group is formed. It’s ready to take flight. It’s Dave, Taylor (Hawkins), Nate (Mendel), Pat (Smear), Chris (Shiflett), and Rami (Jaffee) – all the members of the Foo Fighters.”

McCartney concluded: “So here they are tonight. I was just saying to them in the dressing room, ‘Guys, this is it. You’re here in Cleveland, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. And tonight, you’re gonna be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.’ I mean, it’s not just any Hall of Fame — it’s the fucking Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. OK, now they’re gonna show a little film, and this film shows the reasons why this band is one of the greatest rock & roll bands in the world. OK, let’s roll the film.”

A triumphant night for everyone involved, Foo Fighters even treated the roaring crowd to renditions of three of their most beloved songs. They played ‘Best Of You’, ‘My Hero’ and ‘Everlong’ before McCartney joined them on stage for a cover of The Beatles classic ‘Get Back’.

Watch McCartney’s speech below.