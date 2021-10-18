Sam Fender, Sigrid and others team up for cover of Foo Fighters classic









Artists including Sam Fender, Sigrid, Biffy Clyro, Griff and others have teamed up for a live cover of ‘Times Like These’, the Foo Fighters classic from 2002’s One by One.

The song comes as part of BBC Radio 1’s Out Out! Live 2021 concert at London’s O2 Arena. The charity single hopes to help those that have suffered from Covid-19 in recent times.

Dave Grohl recalled: “The response has been incredible, and I wanted to thank you all for your support. When my manager first called and explained the project to me, I literally had to fight back tears – that’s how flattered I was that the BBC would consider one of my songs for such an important cause.”

Later adding: “To all those amazing artists who took the time to learn and sing the words that I scribbled on a bit of hotel stationery nearly 20 years ago – I am beyond humbled. You have no idea. I hope this new version of the song helps lift people’s spirits a little, and that the proceeds we’re donating to Comic Relief and Children In Need reach as many people affected by COVID-19 as possible.”

Sam Fender, Mimi Webb, Griff and others were joined by AJ Tracey who added a rap verse to the classic rock track.

You can check out the single below.

Comments