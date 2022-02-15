Fontaines D.C. are in the studio with Slowthai, Kwes Darko and Dan Carey









Footage has surfaced of Fontaines D.C. in the studio with Slowthai and a number of other collaborators including Slowthai’s longtime producer Kwes Darko. Dan Carey was also present, and it was his label Speedy Wunderground that shared the video on social media.

In the clip, Fontaines’ drummer Tom Coll, guitarist Carlos O’Connell (playing bass in this instance), frontman Grian Chatten (playing guitar) and guitarist Conor Curley play along to a track that Slowthai raps over while sat on the floor of Carey’s South London studio, in which Fontaines recorded both of their first two studio albums. Darko is also pictured in the corner of the room on synths.

Last September, frontman Chatten spoke to Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1 Radio and mentioned the prospect of a collaboration with Slowthai as something they’ve “flirted with for a while”.

“I would in a heartbeat, yeah,” he said of the prospect of a collaboration. “Absolutely. I’m up for whatever, to be honest. I’m there at the drop of a hat.”

He added: “It’s something we’ve flirted with for a while. But I don’t know, if it happens, it happens. We’d do it if there was an organic impetus for it. If there felt like there was an idea, if it was led by an idea, then we’d do it.”

Fontaines are set to release their third album Skinty Fia in April via Partisan. The group have premiered some of the new songs from the album during recent live performances in London in support of the BRIT Awards.

In January, the Irish post-punk group released the first single from the new album, ‘Jackie Down The Line’, a fantastic record that promises big things ahead of the full album release.

Watch the footage from Dan Carey’s South London studio below.