Fontaines D.C. cancel Boston show after Grian Chatten diagnosed with laryngitis









Irish post-punk sensation Fontaines D.C. were forced to cancel last night’s (April 25th) show in Boston, Massachusetts, after frontman Grian Chatten was diagnosed with a bout of laryngitis.

The group are currently on a sold-out tour of the US and were set to play at the Paradise Rock Club before headlining two dates at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel on April 26th and 27th. At present, these forthcoming gigs are still set to go ahead.

“Unfortunately Grian has been diagnosed with laryngitis and has been advised to rest his voice for a few days,” read the band’s post to fans on Twitter.

They continued: “Therefore sadly the show at Paradise Rock Club in Boston tonight won’t be going ahead. We are working to reschedule the show so please hold onto your tickets and await further announcement.”

Adding: “We appreciate your understanding and we can’t wait to get back to Boston soon”.

The current tour is in support of their fifth album, Skinty Fia, which was released on Friday, April 22nd. In a glowing 8.6/10 review, Far Out said of the new record: “Fontaines D.C. are one of the few bands that are able to successfully broaden their appeal without sacrificing what makes them so unique in the first place.”

It continued: “For anyone who had heard the praise that this band was getting but was turned off by the darkness and intensity of A Hero’s Death, then Skinty Fia is the perfect album to take the dive. It will no doubt serve as the entry point for scores of new fans in the future, which ultimately makes the lighter turn on Skinty Fia an unquestionable success.”

Stream the official video for the title track from Fontaines D.C.’s new album, ‘Skinty Fia’, below.