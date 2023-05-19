Fontaines D.C. already have “bits and pieces” for their next album









On the red carpet at the Ivor Novello Awards, Fontaines D.C. discussed the band’s future plans and confirmed they have “bits and pieces” in the tank ahead of the recording of their fourth album.

The Irish band were at the ceremony in central London following their nomination in the ‘Best Album’ category for 2022’s Skinty Fia. Since the album’s release, they have brought the LP across the globe, including a prominent appearance on The Other Stage at Glastonbury, shows in Japan and Australia, and three sold-out headline shows at the Eventim Apollo in London.

Looking back upon the last 12 months, Conor Deegan said to Far Out: “It’s been hectic, but it’s been brilliant, playing to huge crowds all over Europe at festivals every day. It’s been amazing.” However, they are thankful to have some time to rest before returning to the road later this year to support Arctic Monkeys in the United States. “It’s been our first break since we started the band, I think and the first time we haven’t got straight back into it afterwards,” Carlos O’Connell reflected.

Speaking of their next move, O’Connell confirms they have “bits and pieces” ready for the follow-up to Skinty Fia, which missed out to 11 by Sault in the ‘Best Album’ category. Discussing their writing process, O’Connell told Far Out “that part never stops” but “can’t say for sure” when they’ll officially start recording their fourth album.

While the rest of the band enjoy their break, frontman Grian Chatten is set to release his debut solo album Chaos For The Fly on June 30th. When asked for their thoughts on the LP, Deegan revealed he’s still yet to hear the record in its entirety, saying: “No, I haven’t heard it. I saw him a couple of days ago, and he said, ‘I’ll email it to you, I’ll email it to you’. He still hasn’t sent it to me.” O’Connell added that Chatten’s forgetfulness “doesn’t surprise” him and confirmed he’d heard the finished version of the album, describing it as “great”.