Foals tease their return with vague ‘Wake Me Up’ clip









Indie band Foals have seemingly teased their return to music via a cryptic video posted on their socials. Yesterday, October 27th, the band announced a new project entitled ‘Wake Me Up’.

In the 11-second clip, which resembles an iPhone screen, the date and time are displayed, “Thursday 4 November, 18:09”, against a floral backdrop. The title ‘Wake Me Up’ then pops up as the phone’s alarm goes off. Then, the date “4/11” appears beneath the snooze button.

Fans have been hotly anticipating Foals’ return since the release of their sister albums ‘Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost: Part One’ and ‘Part Two’ from 2019. Yesterday’s short teaser clearly suggests that we might be in for the first taste of some new music next week.

If it is true, ‘Wake Me Up’ will be significant because it will be the group’s first material since long-term keyboardist Edwin Congreave left last month. In a statement released at the time, Congreave told fans that he’d heard the band’s new record and that “it is of course brilliant”.

In August, frontman Yannis Philippakis explained to NME: “We can see what the record is, and the future looks fantastic.”

He continued: “We’ve been working away and writing all year. We’re just in the last stages of it and it’s feeling like a more optimistic record than the last two. It’ll be a more physical record. We’re really excited to have a record that’s almost ready, but not quite.”

In other news, Foals are due to tour the UK starting from next April. Check out the dates below.

Foals 2022 UK tour dates:

APRIL 2022

21 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh

23 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

29 – Olympia, London

30 – Olympia, London

MAY 2022

1 – Olympia, London

2 – Olympia, London

5 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

6 – Empress Ballroom, Blackpool

8 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

JUNE 2022

29 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

JULY 2022

8 – Millennium Square, Leeds